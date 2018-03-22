FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
New Kensington vigil draws 150 to honor fallen police Officer Brian Shaw

 
Four months after New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw was fatally shot in the parking lot of the City Reach Church on Leishman Avenue, residents of the community he protected gathered there to honor him.

While time has passed and a man stands accused of killing Shaw, 25, the city still hasn’t completely healed.

For that reason, more than 150 people stood Sunday evening in the gravel parking lot to hold a candlelight vigil in his memory.

Janelle Malloy, who attended the vigil, said she moved to New Kensington just one month before Shaw was killed.

She said she wasn’t certain about the move to a place she had always heard had its fair share of problems. Shaw’s death could have confirmed her doubts, she said, except for the response that followed.

“People here know how to come together,” Malloy said. “Even after this terrible tragedy, they still work together to move forward. It’s been incredible to see.”

Sarah Mortimer and Juliet Carnahan organized the vigil, even though neither knew Shaw personally.

The women said that after they saw the effect Shaw had on the community, they wanted to do something to honor his memory and help heal the wounds his death dealt to the city he served.

Shaw was fatally shot after a traffic stop Nov. 17. Rahmael Holt, 29, of Harrison is charged with first-degree murder and firearms violations and is awaiting trial.

“We just had to do something to show the police department, his family and the community that we support them,” Mortimer said. “We really wanted to get together and make sure this was an event for everyone.”

Carnahan said that the event was about connecting a community and its police department.

“Our goal is to break a barrier between the police and the community. To show people that even after all of this, we can have a positive community,” she said.

Members of the Shaw family were present for the vigil.

Mayor Tom Guzzo said that the most important thing for the city to do is to remember the impact that Shaw made in such a short amount of time, and to continue to honor the work of his fellow officers and first responders as they have since his death.

“The community has once again really come through,” he said. “We’ve seen the best of our community at our worst time.”

Melissa Clepper of Leechburg said she didn’t know Shaw, but that during her time working in the city she had seen him around enough that his absence has been noticeable.

“I just miss him tremendously,” she said. “You just really feel for his family.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.