Blairsville man fatally shot by family member, police say

A man violated protection from abuse orders before being shot to death by a family member in Indiana County early Saturday, police said.

Stacy Arnold Livingston, 48, of Blairsville was served with two separate protection from abuse orders on Friday, both of which included instructions that he stay away from a residence in the 1300 block of Hill Drive in Blairsville, state police said.

However, some time before 2:45 a.m., Livingston parked his truck along a treeline near the residence before forcing his way into the home through a basement window, police said. Livingston’s spouse and five other family members were in the home at the time.

When Livingston was discovered by the home’s occupants, a struggle ensued, police said. At some point, an adult family member drew a firearm and shot Livingston once, striking him in the chest. When police arrived at 2:45 a.m., they said, Livingston was dead.

The person who fired the shot was detained, interviewed and released, police said, and that person hasn’t been charged. No other suspects currently are being sought.

The names of those involved haven’t been released, as police say they continue to investigate.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.