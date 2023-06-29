Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
Washington News

Police body camera ramp up started a decade ago. How well have they worked?

FILE - A New York Police Department's counterterrorism officer wearing a video camera, stands outside St. Patrick's Cathedral wearing a body camera in New York on Oct. 5, 2020. Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They're forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - A New York Police Department’s counterterrorism officer wearing a video camera, stands outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral wearing a body camera in New York on Oct. 5, 2020. Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They’re forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Body cameras have proliferated in law enforcement agencies in the U.S. over the past decade, amid mounting scrutiny over how officers and agents interact with the communities they serve. They’re forcing major changes in how policing is done, even as research is mixed on their effectiveness.

The Associated Press on Thursday sat in on a discussion of the law-enforcement tool with representatives from more than 200 agencies nationwide, hosted by the think tank Police Executive Research Forum.

New York City became one of the first large departments to adopt body cameras in 2013 after a federal court found police wrongly targeted minorities with a stop-and-frisk program, and many more joined amid the national outpouring of protest after the 2014 death of Michael Brown at the hands of police in Ferguson, Missouri.

Other news
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. The June 27 shooting of the teen, identified as Nahel, triggered urban violence and stirred up tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
600 arrested and 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
French protesters erected barricades, lit fires and clashed with police in the streets of some French cities as tensions mounted over the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old.
Cars burn on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. The June 27 shooting of the teen, identified as Nahel, triggered urban violence and stirred up tensions between police and young people in housing projects and other neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
French suburbs are burning. Here’s why a teen’s killing is setting off anger over police tactics
The fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old outside Paris this week has set off widespread disorder in French suburbs, with protesters burning cars, garbage and buildings.
Police forces clash with youths in Nanterre, outside Paris, Thursday, June 29, 2023. The death of 17-year-old Nael by police during a traffic check Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre elicited nationwide concern and widespread messages of indignation and condolences. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to "maintain order." (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
France has mobilized tens of thousands of police officers in an effort to head off widespread urban rioting following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old that shocked the nation.
FILE - Members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit on scene where two police officers were killed, Oct. 13, 2022, in Bristol, Conn. Hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists, according to an audit released Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Connecticut troopers falsified data on traffic stops reported to racial profiling board, audit says
A new audit says hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing statewide reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists.

An influx of federal money accelerated the process, and by 2016, 80% of large departments were using them, according to the most recent Justice Department data. Federal agencies have been slower to adopt them.

Though public protest of police violence was one of the key driving factors in the ramp up of body camera use, studies have been mixed on whether they reduce police use of force, said Meagan Cahill, the group’s research director. Half show officers with cameras tend to use force less often, but the rest of studies show no difference

“These technologies aren’t like a light switch, where you switch it on and all of a sudden you’re getting the desired outcomes,” said Nancy La Vigne, director of the National Institute of Justice, the Justice Department’s research arm. “So much rests on policy and implementation.”

Policies around when and how they must be activated, and whether to implement technology that turns them on automatically, are a big question, she said.

Research has consistently found, though, that complaints from citizens decrease when officers begin using them, Cahill said. Exactly why isn’t clear, though it’s possible an awareness of being filmed affects the behavior of both officers and the people the interact with.

While complaints haven’t necessarily decreased since police got body cameras in Fargo, North Dakota, they have given people on both sides a new view on what happened in heated situations, said Chief David Zibolski. “There’s hardly any complaints we can’t resolve one way or the other,” he said.

Many police officers resisted cameras at first, but now are among the most supportive because they often reflect police doing the right thing, said Los Angeles Police Commander Steve Lurie. “I think it is absolutely accurate to say that in Los Angeles, this is now a favorite tool of our street cops,” he said.

In San Antonio, body-camera video appeared to play a key role in the murder case filed last week against three police officers in the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Melissa Perez, said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum.

It showed exactly what officers did after Perez refused to come out of her apartment, and reflected her apparently suffering a mental health crisis. “A year ago, without video tape, it would not have had the same outcome,” he said.

Three officers were suspended without pay and arrested on murder warrants last week.

While body cameras aren’t a panacea, in many departments they’re also being used to train officers on good policing. New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police keep a library of recorded interactions where officers defused situations well, a tool that’s invaluable for its immediacy and specificity.

“This is the one of the seminal changes in my generation,” said Chief John Mueller. “This has changed the game.”