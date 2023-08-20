Borussia Mönchengladbach bus hit by wayward police bullet during game

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) — A Borussia Mönchengladbach fan bus was hit by a bullet from a police officer’s gun during the team’s Bundesliga game at Augsburg on Saturday.

Augsburg police say they are investigating the incident after an officer accidentally shot his weapon in a restricted area outside the stadium.

“Three officers suffered trauma from the blast, one officer got a graze. Other people were not injured. A police vehicle and a fan bus were damaged in the incident,” the police said in a statement.

Fanhilfe Mönchengladbach, a group set up to assist fans at games, posted pictures on social media showing the damage to the bus.

“The shot went off accidentally and fortunately didn’t hit anyone. The vehicle was empty at the time,” Fanhilfe said.

