FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

‘We want to move on': Leechburg leaders seek police Chief Diebold’s resignation

 
Share

Leechburg’s mayor and council are asking suspended police Chief Michael Diebold to resign.

Mayor Wayne Dobos confirmed the municipality sent information to Diebold, 40, formerly of Gilpin, about the borough’s pension plan.

Dobos said on Friday the information was sent to Diebold earlier in the week.

Other news
Matvei Michkov adjust his Philadelphia Flyers hat after being picked by the team during the first round of the NHL hockey draft Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws to a Detroit Tigers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dane Dunning comes within an out of his first shutout, the Rangers beat the Tigers 10-2
Dane Dunning threw shutout ball for a career-high 8 2/3 innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the third consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-2 on Wednesday night.
First base umpire Ron Kulpa ejects New York Mets manager Buck Showalter during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference
Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.
FILE - A Bally Sports logo is on a dugout wall during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium, March 4, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball will take over broadcasts of San Diego Padres games beginning Wednesday, May 31. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, FIle)
Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks postpone court hearing scheduled for Thursday
Diamond Sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks have postponed their federal bankruptcy court hearing scheduled for Thursday.

There was no response from Diebold by Saturday, the mayor said.

Diebold’s attorney, Duke George, said a Fraternal Order of Police attorney is representing Diebold on the pension matter. Neither that attorney nor Diebold was available for comment.

“We want to move on,” Dobos said about why borough leaders are asking for Diebold’s resignation.

Dobos didn’t know what exactly Diebold would be entitled to if he resigned or what the next step would be if he agrees to it.

“I don’t know what the process would be,” he said. “This is all new ground for all of us.”

Diebold was suspended without pay on Jan. 8. He was arrested on Jan. 5 in a sting by agents for the state Attorney General’s Office for allegedly using a computer to try to lure a 14-year-old girl to meet with him for sex. The girl actually was an Attorney General’s Office agent.

Diebold, who became well-known last year for his struggle to return to police work after he lost a portion of his left arm in a fireworks accident in July, was arrested on felony child predator charges.

Although suspended without pay, the mayor and council said in mid-January that Diebold and his estranged wife and children will get medical benefits through March.

Diebold was recertified in January to be a police officer, but the state police agency that grants certification won’t take action on Diebold’s certification until there is a verdict in his case.

He entered a not guilty plea on Jan. 19 and waived all charges to court.

At the end of January, Dobos appointed Patrolman Jason Schaffer as interim officer in charge to run the department with one other full-time officer and several part-time officers.

Diebold started work as a part-time officer for Leechburg when he was 19. He was named chief about 10 years ago.

Councilman Christian Vaccaro said he is focused on making sure the community is taken care of.

“My opinion as a council member is that I’d like to see Leechburg return to a sense of normalcy as soon as possible, and whatever route is available to us as a council, we intend to take,” he said. “We are focused on healing the community and making sure the community has the best police force that we can possibly make available to them.”

Staff writer Emily Balser contributed to this report. Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @chuckbiedka.