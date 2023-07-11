Louisiana judge tosses some charges against officers in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene

FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America fined
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft Activision Blizzard
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after beating Poland's Iga Swiatek to win their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
U.S. News

Louisiana judge tosses some charges against officers in deadly arrest of Black driver Ronald Greene

FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. In July 2023, a state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against DeMoss and York, two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal arrest of Greene. Authorities initially blamed his death on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)
1 of 2 | 

FILE - This image from the body camera of Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss shows his colleagues, Kory York, center left, and Chris Hollingsworth, center right, holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. In July 2023, a state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against DeMoss and York, two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal arrest of Greene. Authorities initially blamed his death on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of 2019 photos provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Trooper Dakota DeMoss and Master Trooper Kory York in Monroe, La. In July 2023, a state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against DeMoss and York, two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Authorities initially blamed Greene's death on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. (Louisiana State Police via AP)
2 of 2 | 

This combination of 2019 photos provided by the Louisiana State Police shows Trooper Dakota DeMoss and Master Trooper Kory York in Monroe, La. In July 2023, a state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against DeMoss and York, two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene. Authorities initially blamed Greene’s death on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist. (Louisiana State Police via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JIM MUSTIAN
 
Share

A state judge has thrown out obstruction of justice charges against two of the five Louisiana lawmen indicted in the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed the white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”

While the rulings this week marked a setback for the prosecution, the judge let stand several other felony charges and did not address the most serious charge of negligent homicide against Master Trooper Kory York, who was seen in the graphic footage dragging Greene by his ankle shackles and leaving the heavyset man face down in the dirt for more than nine minutes.

Still, Judge Thomas Rogers threatened to toss several felony malfeasance counts against York and two other officers unless prosecutors this week correct certain “defects” in the language of the indictment — dismissals that would effectively gut the case.

Other news
FILE - The Statement of Facts supporting the arrest warrant for Matthew Jason Beddingfield on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, is photographed on Feb. 8, 2022. Beddingfield who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)
Man who stormed Capitol while free on attempted murder charge gets over 3 years in prison for riot
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while awaiting trial for a shooting in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking police with a flagpole during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
MLB Commissioner, Robert Manfred, speaks during a press conference during a workout day ahead of the MLB London Series Match between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs at the London Stadium, London, Friday June 23, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Oakland Athletics start process of applying to MLB for move to Las Vegas
The Oakland Athletics have started the process of applying to Major League Baseball to move to Las Vegas.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2008 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs during the 85th annual Christmas tree lighting at the New York Stock Exchange in New York. A Michigan judge narrowed the issues Monday, July 10, 2023 in a dispute over Franklin's estate, saying the only task for jurors is to decide whether a 2014 document handwritten by the Queen of Soul and found in couch cushions can be accepted as a valid will. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Jury starts deliberating the case of competing wills in Aretha Franklin estate
Jurors in a Michigan court have begun deliberations in a dispute over the final will of music superstar Aretha Franklin.
FILE - Egyptians walk past a poster depicting a U.S. dollar outside an exchange office in Cairo, Egypt, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Egypt’s annual inflation rate set a record high in June, as the most populous Arab country continues to battle price hikes and a depreciating currency, the Egyptian statistics bureau said Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)
Egypt announces deals to sell $1.9 billion in state assets in its privatization push
The Egyptian government says that it has inked a series of deals to sell off $1.9 billion worth of stakes in state-owned companies.

“It was clear they didn’t do their homework,” Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said of prosecutors led by District Attorney John Belton. “What we’re seeing is a whittling away of Ronnie’s case. It’s a debacle.”

Belton declined to comment. It was not clear whether prosecutors would appeal the rulings.

Greene’s May 10, 2019, death on a roadside in rural northeastern Louisiana was initially blamed by the Louisiana State Police on a car crash at the end a high-speed chase. After officials refused for more than two years to release the body-camera video, the AP obtained and published the footage showing white troopers converging on Greene before he could get out of his car.

The officers have vigorously fought the charges since their December indictment, arguing in part that prosecutors failed to specify exactly how they broke the law.

Rogers ruled that the allegations failed to support obstruction charges against Dakota DeMoss, a responding trooper who turned off the audio on his body camera for much of Greene’s arrest, as well as Capt. John Peters, a regional troop commander at the time accused of telling detectives to conceal evidence in Greene’s case. The judge found neither officer’s actions amounted to “tampering” under Louisiana law.

DeMoss’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Peters told the AP he was looking forward to “the entire truth finally being placed on the table.”

But Rogers let stand an obstruction of justice charge against Lt. John Clary, the ranking officer on the scene of Greene’s arrest who is accused of withholding his bodycam footage from investigators. Clary’s long-suppressed, 30-minute footage is the only clip showing the moment a handcuffed, bloody Greene moans under the weight of two troopers, twitches and then goes still.

Greene’s death remains the focus of a yearslong federal criminal probe, and the U.S. Justice Department last year opened a sweeping civil rights investigation into the Louisiana State Police amid evidence that the agency has displayed a pattern of looking the other way in the face of beatings of mostly Black men.

___

For more AP coverage of the death of Ronald Greene: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-ronald-greene