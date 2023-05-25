Carjacking suspect, police dog dead after shootout in suburban Chicago

BATAVIA, Ill. (AP) — A carjacking suspect and a police dog both died Wednesday after a pursuit ended with a crash and a shootout in suburban Chicago, authorities said.

Officers were trying to execute a traffic stop in South Elgin on a man wanted on a warrant when the man fled to Batavia, where he crashed at an intersection, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect got out of his car holding a handgun, at which point the police dog was turned loose, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect shot the dog, and police opened fire on the suspect, authorities said.

The man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

No other officers were struck by gunfire or otherwise injured, the office said.