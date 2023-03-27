Helicopter crash victims were veteran police officers

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana police officers who were killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend were identified Monday.

Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, died in the Sunday morning crash, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Poirrier had served the department for 17 years; Canezaro for 16 years. Both men were assigned to the department’s Air Support Unit.

They were aboard a Robinson R-44 helicopter sent out at 2 a.m. Sunday to help with a pursuit. The helicopter never returned. The wreckage was found several hours later in a sugar cane field in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The helicopter’s disappearance went unnoticed for hours, local news outlets reported. The flight and crash occurred during hours when the air traffic control tower at the Baton Rouge airport was unmanned.