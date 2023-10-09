Israel-Palestinian conflict
Mack Trucks strike
Indigenous Peoples Day
Economics Nobel Prize
AP Top 25 College Football
World News

Nigerian court sentences policeman to death for killing a lawyer in a rare ruling

By CHINEDU ASADU
 
Share

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian court sentenced Monday a police officer to death for shooting and killing a lawyer in the commercial hub of the city of Lagos.

Many applauded the rare sentence as a punitive measure against rampant cases of police abuse.

After nearly a year, Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos High Court found police officer Drambi Vandi guilty of one count of murder of Bolanle Raheem, who was pregnant at the time when she was shot dead Christmas Day last year. Local reports said Raheem was in her early forties.

Vandi shot the lawyer after her vehicle in the town of Ajah in Lagos failed to stop at a checkpoint, local media reported at the time.

Other news
People hold candles during a minute of silence during a protest at a park in Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, to demand justice for Afrobeat star Mohbad following his mysterious death. Thousands marched across Nigeria on Thursday over the mysterious death last week of an Afrobeat star whose body has been exhumed for an autopsy as authorities investigate the cause of his demise. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
A nurse is named as the prime suspect in the mysterious death of the Nigerian Afrobeat star Mohbad
People chant slogans during a protest on the streets of Lagos, Nigeria, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, to demand justice following the mysterious death of Afrobeat star Mohbad. Lagos police said the body of the late Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as MohBad, was exhumed Thursday afternoon in response to complaints about the unclear circumstances surrounding his death. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)
Nigerians protest mysterious death of Afrobeat star as police exhumes body for autopsy
FILE - Women and children return from their farmlands after the day's work in Agatu village on the outskirts of Benue State in Nigeria, Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022. Nigeria’s statistics agency on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, reported the country’s unemployment rate as 4.1%, the lowest in many years, but one which analysts said was an undercount because of the agency's new methodology. In its new labor force report, the bureau said about three in four working-age Nigerians aged at least 15 were employed in the first quarter of 2023. (AP Photo/ Chinedu Asadu)
Nigeria’s unemployment rate falls to 4.1%, using new methodology. Analysts say it’s an undercount

He had denied opening fire at Raheem, but one of his colleagues who testified during the hearing confirmed hearing the gunshot. Vandi has a right to appeal the ruling.

“You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead,” the judge told the police officer who had pleaded not guilty.

The death sentence was lauded by many in Africa’s most populous country where allegations of abuse and extrajudicial killings against the police are rife. On social media, people hoped the sentence would send a warning signal to erring police officers who often evade justice.

Death sentences in Nigeria are common but no police officer has received such sentence in the country in many years.

Nigeria has thousands of pending death sentences. Executions rarely go into effect as they require approvals by powerful state governors. Only two warrants for death sentences were carried out since 1999, according to Inibehe Effiong, a Nigerian human rights lawyer.

There were questions about whether the Lagos Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu would approve the police officer’s execution.

Authorities have been under increasing pressure to hold security forces accountable after the deadly nationwide protests against police brutality in 2020.

While many in Nigeria praised the death sentence, some argued it should be abolished.

“The death penalty is inhumane, amounts to vengeance and prone to error. There is no evidence that it has achieved the objective of creating a deterrence to crime,” said Okechukwu Nwanguma, who leads the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre which advocates for police reforms in Nigeria.