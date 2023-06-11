New Mexico State Police officer accused of sexually assaulting a female officer

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico State Police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a female officer last year when he was employed by the Grants Police Department, authorities said.

Officials said 30-year-old Isaiah Cheromiah was arrested at the State Police Office in Milan and booked into jail Friday on suspicion of criminal sexual contact and giving alcoholic beverages to a minor.

It was unclear Sunday if Cheromiah had a lawyer yet who could speak on his behalf.

State Police said a 22-year-old woman told officers in Gallup that she was sexually assaulted by another officer.

The woman had been on a two-week New Mexico National Guard deployment in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in July 2022.

She said Cheromiah was with the Grants Police Department at the time.

The woman said she and Cheromiah had been hanging out and drinking together before she was allegedly sexual assaulted while she slept. However, she did not report the alleged incident until last month.

Cheromiah was hired by State Police last November as part of a lateral recruit academy.

After learning of the allegations, State Police placed Cheromiah on administrative leave and began an internal and criminal investigation.

State Police Chief Tim Johnson said in a statement that he was “deeply disturbed” that one of the agency’s officers had been arrested over sexual assault allegations, adding, “any breach of public trust is entirely unacceptable.”