Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured
BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.
The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.
“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.
The suspect was arrested, he said.
“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”