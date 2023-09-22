Canadian police officer dead, two officers injured after serving arrest warrant in Vancouver suburb

COQUITLAM, British Columbia (AP) — A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer is dead and two other officers have been injured after serving an arrest warrant in a Vancouver suburb, authorities said Friday.

The Independent Investigations Office, British Columbia’s police watchdog, said police had an altercation with a man, resulting in one officer being shot dead and two officers injured in Coquitlam, British Columbia, about 30 kilometers (about 18 miles) east of Vancouver. The suspect was also shot and later arrested.

Carley Hodges, a witness in the busy area of the city, described a chaotic scene, with an officer receiving CPR as he was put in an ambulance. Another officer had a wound on his leg and a tourniquet placed above it. A man in handcuffs was being taken away.

The City of Pitt Meadows said in a statement that Ridge Meadows RCMP lost an officer on Friday and that it was sending condolences out to the families of the victims as well as to local officers.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation into the death of the officer and the injuries to their colleagues, while the Independent Investigations Office will probe the actions of police.