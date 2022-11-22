Washington police officer dies on duty in motorcycle crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle police officer has died after he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle on duty Monday morning.

Bellevue police Officer Jordan Jackson, 34, died Monday afternoon at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from crash-related injuries, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

Jackson was traveling north on Bellevue Way when a car struck the motorcycle, police said. He was taken to Harborview with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell told KING 5 that the people in the car were not injured.

The Washington State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Jackson became an officer in 2018 and before that was an EMT, volunteer firefighter and a member of the King County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Volunteer K-9 unit, police said.

“We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” Chief Wendell Shirley said in a statement .