Suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Bismarck

Police officers search for evidence in a lot off Interstate Loop after an officer-involving shooting on Thursday, May 4, 2023, Bismarck, N.D. A 19-year-old suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer in Bismarck, North Dakota. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A 19-year-old suspect is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon after police were called to a report of a man pulling a gun on someone. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.

A couple of hours later, police learned the suspect was at a U-Haul storage center. Police said the man, whose name was not released, came out of the facility with a gun and an officer shot him.

The suspect’s condition was not released. No officers were injured. The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave as an investigation is conducted by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The shooting was the second in recent weeks in which a suspect was shot in Bismarck.

On April 22, 34-year-old Kyle Johnson emerged from his car with a handgun after a chase, police said. Bismarck officers and Burleigh County deputies shot him. Johnson’s injuries were not life-threatening. That shooting also remains under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.