Authorities: Tennessee deputies fatally shoot armed man

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Deputies who were called to check on an unconscious man in a truck parked at a Dollar General store in East Tennessee fatally shot him when he produced a gun during an encounter Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office made contact with the man at the store in Bristol and he refused to leave the vehicle, according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

“At some point during the encounter, the man produced a gun, resulting in two deputies firing shots, striking him,” the statement said. The man died at the scene. No deputies were injured.

The bureau is working to collect evidence and conduct interviews to independently determine the events that led to the shooting, the agency said.

No further information was immediately released.