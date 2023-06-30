Attorney pushes back against official narrative in fatal police shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A lawyer representing the family of a Kentucky man who was fatally shot by police last week is pushing back against the official narrative of what happened.

Police have said Mark Jaggers Jr. was shot June 19 while trying to carjack an undercover police officer, but attorney Aubrey Williams said on Friday that the 21-year-old man was confronting a suspicious vehicle with tinted windows that had been parked behind his home in a location frequently used by people to ditch stolen cars, the Courier Journal reported.

Williams said officials presented “a false face and caricature of the truth” when describing what happened.

Louisville police have said the undercover officer was approached by Jaggers while trying to catch a suspect in an unrelated investigation.

Kentucky State Police released body camera video of the shooting Thursday that showed Jaggers walking to the driver’s-side door of the unmarked police car and pointing a pistol at the officer when the door opened. The officer fired several shots and Jaggers fell to the ground. While the officer calls in an attempted robbery, Jaggers can be heard denying that he had planned a robbery.

State Police said the investigation into the shooting is continuing.