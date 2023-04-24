Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the St. Charles County town of Weldon Spring. The man killed was identified as 40-year-old Tracy Hayes.

St. Charles County Police Cpl. Barry Bayles told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that two police officers were sitting in police cars in a parking lot when a car with two men inside pulled up. The car had just left the parking lot of a closed business.

Bayles said the driver asked for directions and the officers got out to talk to the men. Moments later, Hayes, the passenger, ran off.

The officers caught the man but he fought back and pulled a gun, prompting one officer to shoot him, Bayles said. Hayes died at a hospital.

The officers were unhurt.

The St. Charles County Incident Response Team, a multijurisdictional policing group, is investigating the shooting.