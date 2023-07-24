A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
U.S. News

Maine police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun while being served a warrant, officials say

 
CHELSEA, Maine (AP) — A Maine state police detective fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at law enforcement as they were attempting to locate and arrest him over the weekend, officials said.

Members of the Maine State Police Tactical Team were searching for Frank Foss Jr., 28, and served a search warrant on a home in the town of Chelsea on Sunday. They were accompanied by a crisis negotiator.

Authorities located Foss in a wooded area near the home, and he was killed when he pointed a handgun at a member of the tactical team, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Foss was shot by Maine State Police Det. Scott Duff, who has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation, Moss said. The statement did not provide details on how many shots were fired or whether Foss pointed the gun at Duff or another law enforcement member.

Foss was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violating the conditions of his release, Moss said. The arrest warrant came after an episode earlier this month.

On Saturday, police had searched a wooded area on the Dresden-Wiscasset town line for Foss, who was from Dresden.