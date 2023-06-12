Officials: Deputy fatally shoots suspect who fired at officer, injuring him

SELMER, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy fatally shot a man who fired at and wounded a police officer after a traffic stop, authorities said.

The shooting occurred late Sunday after a Selmer Police Department officer stopped a speeding vehicle and a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot after the driver stopped, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Selmer police and deputies with the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office located the man, later identified as Adam L. Timberlake of Adamsville, hiding in a residential area. According to reports from the scene, Timberlake fired shots at the Selmer officer, injuring him, and a deputy returned fire and struck Timberlake, the bureau said.

Timberlake was later pronounced dead at a hospital. The officer was treated at a hospital for his injuries. Authorities did not release what type of injuries he suffered or his condition.

Bureau agents are investigating to independently determine the events that led to the shooting. No further information was released.