Authorities: Massachusetts officer shoots and wounds sword-wielding man

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer shot and wounded a man who was moving toward the officer armed with a sword, authorities said.

The man was shot in Oxford on Sunday morning and was treated at a hospital, the Worcester district attorney’s office said in a statement. It didn’t provide the man’s condition, say whether he faces charges or say what led to the encounter.

The officer, who wasn’t hurt, was placed on paid administrative leave per department protocol when an officer shoots someone, said the district attorney’s office, which didn’t disclose the names of the officer or the suspect.

State and local police are investigating the shooting.

Oxford is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Boston.