Danny Masterson sentenced
NFL Week 1
Bruce Springsteen
Russia - Ukraine war
Hurricane Lee
U.S. News

Teens killed in car by deputy in upstate New York were 15 and 17, police say

Onondaga County sheriff's officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., suburb of DeWitt, N.Y., Wednesday, Sept 6, 2023. A sheriff's deputy investigating a burglary fatally shot and killed two teenagers Wednesday who were in a vehicle he thought was about to run him over, Sheriff Tobias Shelley said at a news conference. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

Onondaga County sheriff’s officers work at the scene of a shooting in the Syracuse, N.Y., suburb of DeWitt, N.Y., Wednesday, Sept 6, 2023. A sheriff’s deputy investigating a burglary fatally shot and killed two teenagers Wednesday who were in a vehicle he thought was about to run him over, Sheriff Tobias Shelley said at a news conference. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP)

 
Share

DEWITT, N.Y. (AP) — Two Black teenagers fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in upstate New York as he tried to stop a stolen vehicle were 15 and 17 years old, authorities said Thursday.

The deputy was in danger of being run over when he fired three shots into the vehicle near Syracuse on Wednesday morning, the Onondaga County sheriff said. Two of three people in the car were killed.

The sheriff’s office identified the slain teens as Dhal Pothwi Apet, 17, and Lueth Mo, 15, of Syracuse.

Pothwei Bangoshoth posted on Facebook that Apet was his son.

Other news
This image made from video provided by Australian Broadcasting Corporation shows Moylan Grain Silos site with police cars, following a shooting in Kellerberrin, Western Australia, Australia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Police said they were trying to persuade an alleged a gunman to surrender after a man was shot dead Thursday in the Western Australia state wheatbelt town.(Australian Broadcasting Corporation via AP)
Australian police are alleging a man killed a work colleague before fatally shooting himself
Deja Taylor arrives at federal court, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Virginia Beach, Va. Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to revoke the bond for Taylor, the mother of a Virginia boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher, after she allegedly failed multiple drug tests while awaiting sentencing on two felony charges. Taylor pleaded guilty in June to having a gun while possessing marijuana and to lying on a federal background check form when she purchased the 9mm handgun her son used to shoot teacher Abigail Zwerner at the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)
Prosecutors ask a judge to revoke bond of mother of Virginia boy who shot his first-grade teacher
FILE - A man who was later identified as Ryuji Kimura is arrested after what appeared to be a pipe bomb was thrown at Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit at a port in Wakayama, western Japan, on April 15, 2023. Prosecutors in Japan indicted the 24-year-old man Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 on attempted murder and other charges in the explosive attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, Japanese media reported. (Kyodo News via AP, File)
Suspect in explosives attack on Japan’s prime minister is indicted on attempted murder charge

“The traditional killing of the young people of colour is not something new in the US. RIP,” Bangoshoth posted. Noting that the deputy’s body camera was off when the shooting happened, he wrote, “Justice needs to be served accordingly.”

The deputy was investigating a burglary at a nearby smoke shop in DeWitt, a suburb of Syracuse, when he responded to a 911 call about a group of people who had been seen transferring items between two vehicles possibly matching the description of those involved in the thefts.

Moments after the deputy arrived, one of two stolen cars at the scene came close to running him over, Sheriff Tobias Shelley said at a news conference Wednesday. Shelley said the deputy fired his gun to protect himself. The sheriff said the deputy didn’t have time to turn on his body camera, but said a bystander recorded video of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office released no further information on Thursday about the shooting, referring media questions to the state attorney general’s office. Attorney General Letitia James’ office investigates killings by law enforcement officers and has opened a probe into the teen’s deaths.

Messages were left with people who knew the teens and the Syracuse city school district.

The vehicle shot at by the deputy was later found on a Syracuse street. One teen in the car was pronounced dead at the scene and a second died a hospital.

Police provided no update Thursday on the search for a third person who was in the car, or for the second vehicle with three occupants that had been at the scene and drove off.