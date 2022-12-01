Police: Man fatally shot during gunfire with officers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man sought by police in connection with the slaying of an ex-girlfriend has been fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with officers in western Michigan.

Members of a fugitive task force, acting on a tip that the man was in a Grand Rapids’ home, encountered him about noon Thursday in an alley, the city’s police department said.

He started shooting and running, said Police Chief Eric Winstrom.

Three officers returned fire in what Winstrom described as a “running gun battle.”

The man, whose name was not released Thursday afternoon, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. It was not immediately clear if he was struck by shots fired by the officers or if his wound was self-inflicted, according to the department.

The officers have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the shooting by the state police. No officers were wounded.

Police were seeking the man in the Oct. 11 fatal shooting of Tamiqua Wright when they received an anonymous tip that he was in the home Thursday.