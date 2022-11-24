Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputy Joey Davis came to the home in Ellisville around 6 p.m. Wednesday after a mother called police about her son, Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin told WDAM-TV.

The man shot Davis as they spoke. The officer managed to get out of the home and the man barricaded himself inside, investigators said.

The man was shot several times during the standoff before surrendering, authorities said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has not released the man’s name as it investigates the shootings.

Davis was hit in both legs, but his arteries and bones were not struck. He was treated at the hospital and was home in time for Thanksgiving, Berlin told the TV station .

“We have much to be thankful to God for this Thanksgiving with Deputy Joey Davis on the mend and no other law enforcement or emergency services personnel injured during this intense incident. We are indeed blessed,” the sheriff said.