A chase in western Pennsylvania ends with state police fatally shooting driver

HOMER CITY, Pa. (AP) — State police shot and killed a driver following a chase in western Pennsylvania, one of two fatal police shootings in the region over the weekend.

A trooper in Indiana County tried to stop a vehicle in Center Township on Sunday night shortly before midnight, but the driver fled, state police said in a statement. A chase continued for several miles in the township and the borough of Homer City, and attempts by troopers to use hollow spike strips to safely stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. One or more troopers shot the man at some point, but details of the shooting were not released.

In Westmoreland County, a Ligonier Valley police officer responding to a Ligonier Township home on Sunday afternoon shot and killed a man, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The man was taken to a hospital but died in the operating room about an hour after he was shot, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told the Tribune-Review.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released and police and prosecutors didn’t release further details about the circumstances of the shooting.