FILE - A trader stands outside the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Stock market
Members of the Baltimore Housing Authority walk near tables left on their side in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore block party shooting
Karim Khan, Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court looks up during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, July 3, 2023, launching the opening of a center that aims to prosecute the crime of aggression against Ukraine is launched in The Hague in an international effort to bring to justice the senior leaders responsible for the invasion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - President Barack Obama poses for a photo during a visit with service members at the White House Independence Day celebration July 4, 2012, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)
What do presidents do on the Fourth of July?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns to Argentina's Pedro Cachin during their first round men's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

A chase in western Pennsylvania ends with state police fatally shooting driver

 
HOMER CITY, Pa. (AP) — State police shot and killed a driver following a chase in western Pennsylvania, one of two fatal police shootings in the region over the weekend.

A trooper in Indiana County tried to stop a vehicle in Center Township on Sunday night shortly before midnight, but the driver fled, state police said in a statement. A chase continued for several miles in the township and the borough of Homer City, and attempts by troopers to use hollow spike strips to safely stop the vehicle were unsuccessful. One or more troopers shot the man at some point, but details of the shooting were not released.

In Westmoreland County, a Ligonier Valley police officer responding to a Ligonier Township home on Sunday afternoon shot and killed a man, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. The man was taken to a hospital but died in the operating room about an hour after he was shot, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told the Tribune-Review.

Other news
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Police confirm additional Wichita club shooting victim, bringing total to 10 hurt
Police in Kansas have confirmed an eighth shooting victim at a Wichita nightclub over the weekend, bringing the total number of people hurt to 10.
A police officer moves a scooter in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District of Baltimore, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Police say a number of people were killed and dozens were wounded in a mass shooting that took place during a block party just after midnight. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baltimore police searching for suspects after 2 killed, 28 wounded at weekend block party shooting
Police in Baltimore say more than one person is suspected of opening fire during a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore that killed two and wounded 28 others, many of them under 18.
Mayah Zamora, second from left, a survivor of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, poses for a photo with her mom Christina, left, dad Ruben, and brother Zach, right, at their home in San Antonio, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Besides medical bills and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of other changes that show how thoroughly their lives have been upended by violence. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
The aftermath of mass shootings infiltrates every corner of survivors’ lives
Beyond medical bills in the millions and the weight of trauma and grief, mass shooting survivors and their family members contend with scores of changes showing how their lives have been upended by violence.
A shooting early Sunday morning, July 2, 2023, at City Nightz nightclub in Wichita, Kan., left multiple people with gunshot wounds and a few more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said. Wichita Police Lt. Aaron Moses said investigators believe several shooters opened fire inside the club just before 1 a.m. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters
Police in Kansas say a shooting in a nightclub left seven people with gunshot wounds and an additional two victims hospitalized after being trampled as people rushed outside.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released and police and prosecutors didn’t release further details about the circumstances of the shooting.