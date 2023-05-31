AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

May 31, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3615.706
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2919.604
St. Paul (Minnesota)2822.560
Durham (Tampa Bay)2823.5498
Louisville (Cincinnati)2724.5299
Columbus (Cleveland)2624.520
Memphis (St. Louis)2725.519
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2626.50010½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2626.50010½
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2526.49011
Nashville (Milwaukee)252649011
Worcester (Boston)2527.48111½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2427.47112
Buffalo (Toronto)2428.46212½
Jacksonville (Miami)2327.46012½
Rochester (Washington)2327.46012½
Toledo (Detroit)2328.45113
Omaha (Kansas City)2228.44013½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2229.43114
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2032.38516½

___

Monday's Games

Rochester 10, Syracuse 8

Durham 13, Jacksonville 2

Indianapolis 12, Toledo 6

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte 4, Nashville 2

St. Paul 9, Buffalo 1

Louisville 5, Worcester 4

Norfolk 9, Gwinnett 7

Scranton/WB 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Columbus 2, Iowa1, susp. top of 4th

Omaha 7, Memphis 3

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 11:05 a.m.

Nashville at Charlotte, 11:05 a.m.

St. Paul at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Columbus at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Gwinnett at Norfolk, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

    • Worcester at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

    Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    St. Paul at Buffalo, 11:05 a.m.

    Gwinnett at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

    Columbus at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.

    Toledo at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

    Worcester at Louisville, 6:35 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

    Syracuse at Rochester, 6:45 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

    Nashville at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

    Memphis at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

