Former House speaker Hubbard released from prison

FILE - Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard enters the courtroom for the last day of closing arguments in his trial, June 10, 2016, in Opelika, Ala. On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, the former Alabama House speaker was released from prison after serving more than two years behind bars for a 2016 ethics conviction. (Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP, Pool, File)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard has been released from prison after serving more than two years behind bars for a 2016 ethics conviction.

Hubbard was released from Limestone Correctional Facility on Sunday, the day his 28-month sentence was set to end, the Alabama Department of Corrections said.

The Republican was one of the state’s most powerful politicians until the ethics conviction ended his political career. The architect of the GOP’s takeover of the Alabama Legislature in 2010, Hubbard was a legislator from Auburn and former chairman of the state Republican Party. He was elected House speaker soon after Republicans won control of the House. He was reelected as speaker in 2015 despite facing the criminal charges.

Prosecutors accused Hubbard of leveraging his powerful public office to obtain business clients, violating prohibitions against using his office for personal gain and against giving a “thing of value” to an elected official. At his trial, Hubbard’s defense attorneys maintained the contracts were legitimate work and unrelated to his position as House speaker.

A jury in 2016 convicted Hubbard of 12 felony charges, but half of those were overturned on appeal. He was automatically removed from office after his conviction.

Hubbard had unsuccessfully sought an early releas e from prison, saying that he recognized his errors and was “sincerely sorry” for the embarrassment and damage his conviction caused his family and the state. Prosecutors opposed his request for early release and said his apology was insincere.

Hubbard was housed in a protective custody unit at Limestone Correctional Facility during his sentence.