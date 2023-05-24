AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

May 24, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3213.711
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2617.6055
Memphis (St. Louis)2521.543
St. Paul (Minnesota)2321.523
Worcester (Boston)2422.522
Columbus (Cleveland)2322.5119
Durham (Tampa Bay)2322.5119
Nashville (Milwaukee)2322.5119
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2223.48910
Louisville (Cincinnati)2223.48910
Toledo (Detroit)2223.48910
Buffalo (Toronto)2224.47810½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2224.47810½
Jacksonville (Miami)2123.47710½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2124.46711
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2124.46711
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2125.45711½
Omaha (Kansas City)2024.45511½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1927.41313½
Rochester (Washington)1826.40913½

Sunday's Games

Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 8 innings, 1st game

Lehigh Valley 12, Worcester 6, 2nd game

Charlotte 4, Scranton/WB 2

Buffalo 11, Rochester 4

Nashville 6, Durham 4, 10 innings

Jacksonville 3, Louisville 2

Syracuse 9, Norfolk 1

Columbus 7, St. Paul 3

Indianapolis 5, Iowa 1

Gwinnett 7, Memphis 1

Omaha 8, Toledo 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley 6, Buffalo 3

Omaha 6, St. Paul 1

Worcester 13, Scranton/WB 3

Rochester 5, Toledo 3, 10 innings

Louisville 17, Syracuse 12

Gwinnett 3, Durham 1

    • Columbus 6, Indianapolis 5

    Charlotte 9, Jacksonvlle 5

    Iowa 4, Nashville 1

    Norfolk 13, Memphis 12, 11 innings

    Wednesday's Games

    Worcester at Scranton/WB, 11:05 a.m.

    Rochester at Toledo, 11:05 a.m.

    Louisville at Syracuse, 11:05 a.m.

    Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 12:05 p.m.

    Norfolk at Memphis, 1:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

    Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

    Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

    Rochester at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

    Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

    Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 7:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

    Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

    Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

