Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|32
|13
|.711
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|17
|.605
|5
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|25
|21
|.543
|7½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|23
|21
|.523
|8½
|Worcester (Boston)
|24
|22
|.522
|8½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|23
|22
|.511
|9
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|23
|22
|.511
|9
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|23
|22
|.511
|9
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|22
|23
|.489
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|22
|23
|.489
|10
|Toledo (Detroit)
|22
|23
|.489
|10
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|22
|24
|.478
|10½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|24
|.478
|10½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|21
|23
|.477
|10½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|21
|24
|.467
|11
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|21
|24
|.467
|11
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|25
|.457
|11½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|20
|24
|.455
|11½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|27
|.413
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|18
|26
|.409
|13½
___
|Sunday's Games
Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 8 innings, 1st game
Lehigh Valley 12, Worcester 6, 2nd game
Charlotte 4, Scranton/WB 2
Buffalo 11, Rochester 4
Nashville 6, Durham 4, 10 innings
Jacksonville 3, Louisville 2
Syracuse 9, Norfolk 1
Columbus 7, St. Paul 3
Indianapolis 5, Iowa 1
Gwinnett 7, Memphis 1
Omaha 8, Toledo 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lehigh Valley 6, Buffalo 3
Omaha 6, St. Paul 1
Worcester 13, Scranton/WB 3
Rochester 5, Toledo 3, 10 innings
Louisville 17, Syracuse 12
Gwinnett 3, Durham 1
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
Debt ceiling talks stuck on classic problem: Republicans demand spending cuts and Democrats resist
Just in case: Anxious retirees, social service groups among those making default contingency plans
Trump's freewheeling, stream-of-consciousness speaking style draws legal attention amid probes
Columbus 6, Indianapolis 5
Charlotte 9, Jacksonvlle 5
Iowa 4, Nashville 1
Norfolk 13, Memphis 12, 11 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 11:05 a.m.
Rochester at Toledo, 11:05 a.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 11:05 a.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 12:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.