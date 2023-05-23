AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Triple-A International League Glance

May 23, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3113.705
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2517.5955
Memphis (St. Louis)2520.556
St. Paul (Minnesota)2320.535
Durham (Tampa Bay)2321.5238
Nashville (Milwaukee)2321.5238
Worcester (Boston)2322.511
Columbus (Cleveland)2222.5009
Toledo (Detroit)2222.5009
Buffalo (Toronto)2223.489
Jacksonville (Miami)2122.488
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2123.47710
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2123.47710
Louisville (Cincinnati)2123.47710
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2124.46710½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2124.46710½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2024.45511
Omaha (Kansas City)1924.44211½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1926.42212½
Rochester (Washington)1726.39513½

___

Sunday's Games

Worcester 5, Lehigh Valley 4, 8 innings, 1st game

Lehigh Valley 12, Worcester 6, 2nd game

Charlotte 4, Scranton/WB 2

Buffalo 11, Rochester 4

Nashville 6, Durham 4, 10 innings

Jacksonville 3, Louisville 2

Syracuse 9, Norfolk 1

Columbus 7, St. Paul 3

Indianapolis 5, Iowa 1

Gwinnett 7, Memphis 1

Omaha 8, Toledo 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 11 a.m.

Omaha at St. Paul, 12:07 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.

Rochester at Toledo, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Syracuse, 6:05 p.m.

Politics

  • No debt ceiling agreement, but Biden and McCarthy call White House talks productive

  • Biden's shift on F-16s for Ukraine came after months of internal debate

  • Teen accused of deliberately crashing U-Haul truck into security barrier at park near White House

  • Donald Trump will appear by video as judge reinforces ban on attacking witnesses

    • Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 7:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

    Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

    Wednesday's Games

    Worcester at Scranton/WB, 11:05 a.m.

    Rochester at Toledo, 11:05 a.m.

    Louisville at Syracuse, 11:05 a.m.

    Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 12:05 p.m.

    Norfolk at Memphis, 1:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

    Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

    Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

    Thursday's Games

    Worcester at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

    Rochester at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

    Louisville at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:45 p.m.

    Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Indianapolis at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Jacksonvlle, 7:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Nashville, 7:35 p.m.

    Norfolk at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

    Omaha at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.