Reno fire chief must do ethics training over Cortez Masto ad

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno fire chief who appeared in a campaign ad for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto has agreed to accept an ethics violation charge.

The Nevada Commission on Ethics announced Friday that City of Reno Fire Chief David Cochran willfully violated ethics law by appearing while wearing his badge.

Cochran will receive an admonishment from the commission. He will also have to go through ethics training.

The Democratic senator was re-elected in November after a close race with Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

In fact, Douglas County Sheriff Dan Coverley was recently reprimanded by the commission for appearing in uniform at a rally for Laxalt. Coverley waived his right to any hearing and agreed to complete ethics training.