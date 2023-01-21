3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid for storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes.

Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.

The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its wake, news outlets reported.

Residents in those five counties can now apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which could include temporary housing help, basic home repairs and some uninsured disaster-related needs, the agency said in a news release.

Residents can apply for help at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. The helpline is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.