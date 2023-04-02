Finland’s center-right opposition party claims victory in tight parliament race; prime minister’s party comes third

National Coalition Chairman Petteri Orpo celebrates at the party's parliament election wake after seeing the results of the advance votes in Helsinki, Finland, Sunday, April 2, 2023. A general election in Finland was expected to result in a close finish by three political parties Sunday, with Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats fighting to secure a second term running the government. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)