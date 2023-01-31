Police officer shot, injured in East Dublin mobile park

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — A police officer in East Dublin was shot Monday while responding to a call of someone firing a gun inside a mobile home park, state investigators said. The officer wounded a man believed to be firing the shots in the park, and both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that preliminary information indicates the officer was responding to a call of shots fired at the Ponderosa Trailer Park and was immediately shot after getting out of a police vehicle. The officer returned fire and shot David Jermaine Fountain, 35, the agency said.

The agency said Fountain lives in the mobile home park and that investigators believe he was shooting at mobile homes before the officer arrived.

Fountain was taken to a hospital in Macon for treatment and faces arrest warrants for aggravated assault on a peace officer and aggravated assault, the agency said. Other charges are pending.

The officer was treated and released. The officer’s identity wasn’t immediately disclosed.