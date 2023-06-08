Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|40
|17
|.702
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|34
|23
|.596
|6
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|33
|26
|.559
|8
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|33
|26
|.559
|8
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|31
|25
|.554
|8½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|32
|26
|.552
|8½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|29
|27
|.518
|10½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|30
|28
|.517
|10½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|30
|29
|.508
|11
|Rochester (Washington)
|28
|29
|.491
|12
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|28
|30
|.483
|12½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|30
|.474
|13
|Worcester (Boston)
|27
|32
|.458
|14
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|26
|33
|.441
|15
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|26
|33
|.441
|15
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|25
|32
|.439
|15
|Toledo (Detroit)
|25
|33
|.431
|15½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|25
|34
|.424
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|35
|.386
|18
___
|Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1, 1st game
Nashville 11, Jacksonville 4, 2nd game
Rochester 12, Worcester 10
Omaha 9, Indianapolis 7
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, ppd.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Louisville 8, Columbus 5
Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 5
Toledo 7, Buffalo 5
Memphis 9, Durham 4
St. Paul 11, Iowa 6
|Thursday's Games
Louisville at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 2, 6:37 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.