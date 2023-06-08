AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

June 8, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)4017.702
St. Paul (Minnesota)3423.5966
Durham (Tampa Bay)3326.5598
Memphis (St. Louis)3326.5598
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3125.554
Louisville (Cincinnati)3226.552
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2927.51810½
Columbus (Cleveland)3028.51710½
Nashville (Milwaukee)3029.50811
Rochester (Washington)2829.49112
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2830.48312½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2831.47513
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2730.47413
Worcester (Boston)2732.45814
Buffalo (Toronto)2633.44115
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2633.44115
Omaha (Kansas City)2532.43915
Toledo (Detroit)2533.43115½
Jacksonville (Miami)2534.42416
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2235.38618

___

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1, 1st game

Nashville 11, Jacksonville 4, 2nd game

Rochester 12, Worcester 10

Omaha 9, Indianapolis 7

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, ppd.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, ppd.

Louisville 8, Columbus 5

Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 5

Toledo 7, Buffalo 5

Memphis 9, Durham 4

St. Paul 11, Iowa 6

Thursday's Games

Louisville at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 2, 6:37 p.m.

Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    • Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

    Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

    Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

    Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

    Friday's Games

    Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

    Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

    Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

    Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

    Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

    Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

    Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.

    Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

    Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

    Durham at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

    Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

