Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|41
|17
|.707
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|35
|24
|.593
|6½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|34
|26
|.567
|8
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|33
|26
|.559
|8½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|26
|.552
|9
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|33
|27
|.550
|9
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|29
|28
|.509
|11½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|30
|29
|.508
|11½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|30
|30
|.500
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|28
|30
|.483
|13
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|28
|31
|.471
|13½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|32
|.467
|14
|Worcester (Boston)
|28
|32
|.467
|14
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|31
|.466
|14
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|27
|33
|.450
|15
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|27
|33
|.450
|15
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|26
|32
|.448
|15
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|26
|34
|.433
|16
|Toledo (Detroit)
|25
|34
|.424
|16½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|35
|.397
|18
___
|Wednesday's Games
Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1, 1st game
Nashville 11, Jacksonville 4, 2nd game
Rochester 12, Worcester 10
Omaha 9, Indianapolis 7
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, ppd.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, ppd.
Louisville 8, Columbus 5
Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 5
Toledo 7, Buffalo 5
Memphis 9, Durham 4
St. Paul 11, Iowa 6
|Thursday's Games
Louisville 13, Columbus 8
Norfolk 5, Scranton/WB 3
Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Iowa 13, St. Paul 3, 1st game
St. Paul 7, Iowa 6, 8 innings, 2nd game
Worcester 5, Rochester 4
Gwinnett 2, Charlotte 1
Buffalo 4, Toledo 4
Omaha 15, Indianapolis 7
Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1
Memphis 15, Durham 5
|Friday's Games
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.