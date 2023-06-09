AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

June 9, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)4117.707
St. Paul (Minnesota)3524.593
Memphis (St. Louis)3426.5678
Louisville (Cincinnati)3326.559
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)3226.5529
Durham (Tampa Bay)3327.5509
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2928.50911½
Columbus (Cleveland)3029.50811½
Nashville (Milwaukee)3030.50012
Rochester (Washington)2830.48313
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2831.47113½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)2832.46714
Worcester (Boston)2832.46714
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2731.46614
Buffalo (Toronto)2733.45015
Gwinnett (Atlanta)2733.45015
Omaha (Kansas City)2632.44815
Jacksonville (Miami)2634.43316
Toledo (Detroit)2534.42416½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)2335.39718

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1, 1st game

Nashville 11, Jacksonville 4, 2nd game

Rochester 12, Worcester 10

Omaha 9, Indianapolis 7

Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, ppd.

Norfolk at Scranton/WB, ppd.

Louisville 8, Columbus 5

Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 5

Toledo 7, Buffalo 5

Memphis 9, Durham 4

St. Paul 11, Iowa 6

Thursday's Games

Louisville 13, Columbus 8

Norfolk 5, Scranton/WB 3

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Iowa 13, St. Paul 3, 1st game

St. Paul 7, Iowa 6, 8 innings, 2nd game

Worcester 5, Rochester 4

Gwinnett 2, Charlotte 1

Buffalo 4, Toledo 4

    • Omaha 15, Indianapolis 7

    Jacksonville 4, Nashville 1

    Memphis 15, Durham 5

    Friday's Games

    Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Rochester at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

    Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

    Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

    Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

    Durham at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

    Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Rochester at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

    Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

    Norfolk at Scranton/WB, 6:05 p.m.

    Nashville at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

    Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Buffalo at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

    Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

    Durham at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

    Iowa at St. Paul, 8:07 p.m.

