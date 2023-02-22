Democrat wins seat in GOP-dominated Kentucky Senate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Cassie Chambers Armstrong has won a special election for a seat in the Republican-dominated Kentucky Senate, where she’ll succeed the state’s newest member of Congress.

Armstrong, a Louisville Metro councilwoman, won with 77% of the vote in Tuesday’s election, defeating Republican Misty Glin, media outlets reported.

She will succeed Morgan McGarvey, who was elected to Congress last November. McGarvey served 10 years in the state Senate, including four as the chamber’s top-ranking Democrat.

In a statement, Armstrong said she was “honored that the voters have entrusted me to go to the state Senate to stand up for our values and work to solve the problems facing our commonwealth.”

Another special election to fill a Kentucky Senate vacancy in District 28 will take place May 16, the day of the statewide primary election. Republican Ralph Alvarado left the Senate to lead the state health department in Tennessee.