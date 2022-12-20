Kentucky GOP Rep. Maddox drops out of 2023 governor’s race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky state Rep. Savannah Maddox has dropped out of a crowded primary field of Republicans hoping to topple Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in next year’s election.

In a news release, Maddox said it became clear she would not have the resources needed to succeed despite extensive fundraising efforts.

Maddox launched her campaign in June and labeled herself as an “authentic conservative” and criticized “moderate Republicans.” She said she was an early, outspoken opponent of the COVID-related restrictions that Beshear put on businesses and gatherings.

“Although this isn’t the outcome we may have hoped for in the immediate sense, I give you my word to keep fighting for the principles that led me to file my letter of intent in the first place,” Maddox said in the news release Tuesday. “I will not back down, and I will not waver from redefining the appropriate role of government to reflect the vision our Founders intended.”

Other Republicans in the race include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, retired attorney Eric Deters, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and Auditor Mike Harmon.