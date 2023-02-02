Kentucky lawmakers press for juvenile justice changes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A group of Kentucky lawmakers called for new leadership Thursday in the state’s troubled juvenile justice agency, saying someone from outside the system should be brought in to make changes to quell violent outbursts in the youth detention centers.

The legislators also pushed for independent reviews of the juvenile detention system, including unfettered access to agency employees they said is needed to get a full picture of the problems.

“The people of Kentucky have lost confidence in the folks that are running the Department of Juvenile Justice,” Republican state Rep. Jason Nemes said at a statehouse news conference.

The lawmakers presented their recommendations after spending the past month reviewing problems within a system struggling to house increasing numbers of youths charged with violent offenses.

The issue is expected to be at the forefront when Kentucky’s GOP-dominated legislature resumes its 30-day session next week after a monthlong break.

The lawmakers praised actions already taken by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear to try to shore up safety and overcome staffing shortages at juvenile detention centers. But they said more needs to be done, topped by leadership changes within the juvenile justice department.

“We need to bring someone in from the outside who can serve as a change agent to change the culture within DJJ,” said Republican state Sen. Danny Carroll.

Beshear hired current DJJ commissioner Vicki Reed in 2021 after firing her predecessor.

The lawmakers also said a tracking notification system is needed within the agency, to automatically notify parents and law enforcement of a detained youth’s location. The need for such a system was reinforced when law enforcement showed up at a detention center to pick up a youth, only to find out that the youth was at another facility, said GOP state Rep. Kevin Bratcher.

Outside inspections of the agency are needed and should include complete access to department staff, who should be told there will be no retribution for speaking candidly, the lawmakers said.

“A lot of self-preservation seems to be going on within DJJ,” Carroll said.

The state-run juvenile detention system has been plagued by a rash of violence.

A riot broke out last year at one detention center, leaving several young people and staff wounded. Order was restored after state police troopers and other law enforcement officers entered the facility. At another juvenile detention center, a riot broke out when some youths choked and attacked staff with a broom, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported. More recently, three juveniles kicked and punched staff during an “orchestrated” attack at another detention center.

In response, Beshear late last year announced that male juveniles will be assigned to facilities based on the severity of their offenses. Three high-security juvenile detention centers have been designated to house teenage male offenders charged with serious crimes. His actions also included opening the state’s first female-only juvenile detention center.

Last month, the governor announced an increase in starting pay for detention center staff. And in a big policy change, “defensive equipment” — pepper spray and tasers — will be provided for the first time so detention center workers can defend themselves and others if attacked. Other changes include hiring a director of security and adding a compliance division to ensure best practices are followed systemwide within the juvenile justice agency.