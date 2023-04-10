AP NEWS
Email:
Go
Listen
Sections
U.S. News
World News
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Business
Technology
Health
Science
Oddities
Lifestyle
Photography
Videos
Listen
Sections
AP Top News
U.S. News
World News
Latest on Russia-Ukraine war
Africa
Asia Pacific
Australia
Europe
Latin America
Middle East
Politics
President Biden
Congress
Supreme Court
Election 2023
Sports
MLB
The Masters
NBA
NHL
NFL
Tennis
Entertainment
Film reviews
Movies
Music
Television
Fashion
Business
U.S. economy
Financial markets
Videos
Technology
Health
COVID-19
More
AP Investigations
Climate and environment
Oddities
Photography
Travel
Science
AP Fact Check
Lifestyle
Religion
Press Releases
US intelligence leaks
LGBTQ+ legislation
Latest on Russia-Ukraine war
More news
Search
https://apnews.com/video/politics-louisville-crime-law-enforcement-shootings-1a5363f802cf4ec1988b829c549d3ccd
Click to copy
https://apnews.com/video/politics-louisville-crime-law-enforcement-shootings-1a5363f802cf4ec1988b829c549d3ccd
Click to copy
Related topics
Politics
Louisville
Crime
Law enforcement
Shootings
Videos
Paul Humphrey
Andy Beshear
National
Police: At least 4 killed in Louisville shooting
April 10, 2023 GMT
Louisville police say at least four people were killed and eight others hospitalized in a shooting at a bank building in the city's downtown area. (April 10)
AP NEWS
Top Stories
Video
Contact Us
Accessibility Statement
Cookie Settings
Download AP NEWS
Connect with the definitive source for global and local news
More from AP
ap.org
AP Insights
AP Definitive Source Blog
AP Images Spotlight
AP Explore
AP Books
AP Stylebook
Follow AP
The Associated Press
About
Contact
Customer Support
Careers
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved.