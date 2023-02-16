Lawmaker accused of defrauding clean election law resigns

WISCASSET, Maine (AP) — A Maine lawmaker charged with defrauding the state’s clean election system said Thursday he’s resigning and returning his legislator’s salary.

Rep. Clinton Collamore Sr., D-Waldoboro, made his announcement after pleading not guilty to 20 counts of aggravated forgery along with 12 counts of unsworn falsification and one count of violating the Maine Clean Election Act.

Collamore was already stripped of his committee assignment, and House Speaker Rachel Talbott Ross had called for him to give up his House District 45 seat.

Before Thursday, Collamore had been silent on the charges, and had continued to collect a legislative salary even though he hadn’t been at the State House in weeks.

In addition to returning his legislative salary, he said he would reimburse the more than $14,000 in public campaign funding he received.