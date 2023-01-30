State in deal with plastics maker over PFAS contamination

BRIGHTON, Mich. (AP) — A plastics manufacturer reached an agreement with the state to investigate and address hazardous substances known as “forever chemicals” at a former factory in Livingston County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America will also pay $663,000 to the state for past and future response costs at the site as well as more than $2 million in legal fees to lawyers hired by the state, according to the agreement.

“This settlement reflects my promise to protect the public and the environment from the harmful impacts of PFAS and hold companies responsible for contamination,” Nessel said.

PFAS chemicals have been used in consumer products and industry since the 1940s.

Asahi operated the site until 2000. State regulators say PFAS chemicals used in plastic compounding have turned up in soil and groundwater.

Asahi is not admitting liability under the consent decree.

Asahi is a “proud Michigan employer with deep ties to the local community,” the company said. “We are committed to protecting and preserving our state’s environment and acting as a responsible corporation and member of the community.”