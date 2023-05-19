AP NEWS
Triple-A International League Glance

May 19, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
WLPct.GB
Norfolk (Baltimore)3011.732
Iowa (Chicago Cubs)2316.5906
Memphis (St. Louis)2418.571
St. Paul (Minnesota)2218.550
Durham (Tampa Bay)2219.5378
Nashville (Milwaukee)2120.5129
Toledo (Detroit)2120.5129
Worcester (Boston)2121.500
Columbus (Cleveland)2021.48810
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)2021.48810
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)2021.48810
Louisville (Cincinnati)2021.48810
Buffalo (Toronto)2022.47610½
Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)2022.47610½
Jacksonville (Miami)1921.47510½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)1923.45211½
Gwinnett (Atlanta)1823.43912
Omaha (Kansas City)1723.42512½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)1725.40513½
Rochester (Washington)1624.40013½

___

Wednesday's Games

Louisville 6, Jacksonville 5

Columbus 4, St. Paul 3

Lehigh Valley 10, Worcester 3, 10 innings

Gwinnett 10, Memphis 4

Iowa 5, Indianapolis 4

Rochester 7, Buffalo 4

Scranton/WB 6, Charlotte 3

Durham 4, Nashville 0

Norfolk 3, Syracuse 0

Omaha 16, Toledo 8

Thursday’s Games

Indianapolis 10, Iowa 5

Gwinnett 4, Memphis 3, 11 innings

Syracuse 5, Norfolk 4

Buffalo 10, Rochester 8

Nashville 8, Durham 4

Louisville 13, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 10, Lehigh Valley 9

Scranton/WB 8, Charlotte 3

Columbus 2, St. Paul 1

Omaha 9, Toledo 0

    • Friday's Games

    Rochester at Buffalo, 6:35 p.m.

    Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

    Syracuse at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

    Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

    St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

    Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

    Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.

    Saturday's Games

    Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

    Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

    Scranton/WB at Charlotte, 6:05 p.m.

    Iowa at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.

    Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

    Syracuse at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.

    St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

    Jacksonville at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.

    Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

    Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.

