Triple-A International League Glance
|All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|30
|11
|.732
|—
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|23
|16
|.590
|6
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|24
|18
|.571
|6½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|22
|18
|.550
|7½
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|22
|19
|.537
|8
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|21
|20
|.512
|9
|Toledo (Detroit)
|21
|20
|.512
|9
|Worcester (Boston)
|21
|21
|.500
|9½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|20
|21
|.488
|10
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|20
|21
|.488
|10
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|20
|21
|.488
|10
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|20
|21
|.488
|10
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|20
|22
|.476
|10½
|Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|22
|.476
|10½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|19
|21
|.475
|10½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|23
|.452
|11½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|18
|23
|.439
|12
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|17
|23
|.425
|12½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|17
|25
|.405
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|16
|24
|.400
|13½
___
|Wednesday's Games
Louisville 6, Jacksonville 5
Columbus 4, St. Paul 3
Lehigh Valley 10, Worcester 3, 10 innings
Gwinnett 10, Memphis 4
Iowa 5, Indianapolis 4
Rochester 7, Buffalo 4
Scranton/WB 6, Charlotte 3
Durham 4, Nashville 0
Norfolk 3, Syracuse 0
Omaha 16, Toledo 8
Indianapolis 10, Iowa 5
Gwinnett 4, Memphis 3, 11 innings
Syracuse 5, Norfolk 4
Buffalo 10, Rochester 8
Nashville 8, Durham 4
Louisville 13, Jacksonville 1
Worcester 10, Lehigh Valley 9
Scranton/WB 8, Charlotte 3
Columbus 2, St. Paul 1
Omaha 9, Toledo 0
|Friday's Games
Rochester at Buffalo, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 6:45 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Charlotte, 6:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Norfolk, 6:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Louisville, 7:15 p.m.
Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 7:35 p.m.