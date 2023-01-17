NM-New Mexico News Digest

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Mexico stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Mexico and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

TOP STORIES:

GUN ATTACKS-ELECTED OFFICIALS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A failed Republican candidate who authorities say was angry over his defeat in November and made baseless claims that the election was rigged has been charged in a series of drive-by shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in New Mexico’s largest city. Albuquerque Police say Solomon Pena was arrested Monday evening after a SWAT team served search warrants at his home. By Rio Yamat and Susan Montoya Bryan. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, audio.

LEGISLATURE CONVENES-NEW MEXICO

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico legislators are preparing to tap a multibillion-dollar budget surplus as they take on daunting challenges of surging gun violence, lagging student achievement in schools and low workforce participation during a 60-day legislative session. Lawmakers ere scheduled to begin work Tuesday afternoon amid concerns about politically motivated violence. By Morgan Lee. SENT: 570 words, photos. UPCOMING: Update.

SPORTS:

BKC-SAN JOSE STATE-NEW MEXICO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos (16-2) host San Jose State (12-6) in a Mountain West Conference game. UPCOMING: 250 words. Game starts at 7 p.m.

LOCALIZATION:

VACCINATIONS-KIDS-LOCALIZE IT — For years, 94% to 95% of incoming kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles, tetanus and certain other diseases. But the U.S. has begun to see a drop, with rates falling below 94% in the 2020-2021 and to about 93% in the 2021-2022 school year, according to a new U.S. government report. We offer tips for localizing the story.

U.S. STORIES

POLICE FORCE INVESTIGATION — A memorial service is planned for a man whose death after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop led to protests. WMC-TV reports a service for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols is set for noon Tuesday in Memphis. It’s being held following protests at the National Civil Rights Museum on Monday and in front of a police station on Saturday. “I am a man! Tyre was a man!” people chanted outside the museum amid a large line to get in the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Family called for the release of body-worn camera recordings and for the officers to be fired and charged. SENT: 360 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA STORMS — California’s weather has calmed down after weeks of atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state and covered its mountains in heavy snow. Light rain and snow showers are lingering in some areas Tuesday, but skies are largely clear. The National Weather Service says there will be a shot of precipitation from a quick system on Wednesday into Thursday, followed by a dry period. Forecasters caution that although the midweek rainfall will be light, it could be enough to cause problems because the state is so saturated. Nine atmospheric rivers since late December have caused power outages, flooding, levee breaks, washouts and landslides. At least 20 people have been killed. SENT: 200 words, photos, video.

CLIMATE CHANGE-MOVING SPECIES — The once-controversial idea of relocating an imperiled species to another island, country or continent for conservation is gaining increasing acceptance among scientists as a measure of last resort. Yet the potential danger — and scientific debate — lies in what humans can’t predict. Recently scientists have moved Tristram’s storm petrel chicks from beaches being submerged by rising sea levels to shores they’ve never bred on, 500 miles away on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. Such relocations are still rare, but wildlife officials in the U.S. have drafted a proposal to guide scientists in deciding when it’s appropriate to deliberately move a threatened species outside its historical range. By Christina Larson and Matthew Brown. SENT: 960 words, photos.

KING HOLIDAY OBSERVANCES — America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said Monday. The Rev. Bernice King, who leads The King Center in Atlanta, said leaders, especially politicians, too often cheapen her father’s legacy into a “comfortable and convenient King” offering easy platitudes. “We love to quote King in and around the holiday. ... But then we refuse to live King 365 days of the year,” she declared at the commemorative service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where her father once preached. The service, sponsored by the center and held at Ebenezer annually, headlined observances of the 38th federal King holiday. By Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,180 words, photos, video, audio.

