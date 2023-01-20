Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Mayors Eric Adams of New York, Karen Bass of Los Angeles and Sylvester Turner of Houston.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mayors Francis Suarez of Miami, LaToya Cantrell of New Orleans, John Giles of Mesa, Arizona, and Andre Dickens of Atlanta.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — McCaul, Manchin; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Penny Young Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America; Elizabeth Wydra, president of the Constitutional Accountability Center.