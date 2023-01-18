AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 62, Canal Fulton Northwest 50

Alliance Marlington 72, Ravenna SE 52

Amherst Steele 75, Oberlin Firelands 63

Andover Pymatuning Valley 58, Bristol 47

Ansonia 64, Covington 59

Ashland Crestview 66, Mansfield Madison 65, 2OT

Ashtabula Edgewood 83, SPIRE 56

Ashville Teays Valley 66, Amanda-Clearcreek 17

Aurora 64, Chagrin Falls Kenston 52

Austintown Fitch 65, Copley 43

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 74, Lakeside Danbury 43

Batavia Clermont NE 51, Georgetown 48

Beachwood 71, Chagrin Falls 48

Beaver Eastern 63, Portsmouth W. 54

Bethel-Tate 52, Lockland 46

Bishop Fenwick 74, Franklin 34

Bloom-Carroll 73, Baltimore Liberty Union 43

Brookfield 75, Garrettsville Garfield 70

Caldwell 65, Beverly Ft. Frye 58

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 80, Fairfield Christian 40

Canfield 54, Warren Howland 51

Canfield S. Range 38, Struthers 36

Carlisle 64, Franklin Middletown Christian 54

Carrollton 56, Steubenville 40

ADVERTISEMENT

Cedarville 60, Milford Center Fairbanks 37

Centerburg 61, Mt. Gilead 27

Chardon 70, Burton Berkshire 57

Chardon NDCL 82, Cornerstone Christian 67

Chesterland W. Geauga 70, Gates Mills Hawken 63

Chillicothe Unioto 51, Circleville 43

Cin. Colerain 55, Trenton Edgewood 45

Cin. Madeira 39, Reading 37

Politics

  • US, Ukraine top military chiefs meet in person for 1st time

  • GOP Rep. Banks jumps into race for open Indiana Senate seat

  • Walker campaign staffer lawsuit says GOP activist groped him

  • White House defends its delayed, limited document disclosure

    • Cin. Sycamore 59, Cin. St. Xavier 50

    Cin. Woodward 82, Cin. Aiken 62

    Circleville Logan Elm 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 52

    Clayton Northmont 59, Sidney 47

    Cle. Hay 75, Akr. North 36

    Cle. Rhodes 74, Cle. E. Tech 46

    Cols. Africentric 78, Cols. Briggs 42

    Cols. Beechcroft 81, East 52

    Cols. Bexley 46, Gahanna Cols. Academy 41

    Cols. Independence 61, Cols. Walnut Ridge 51

    Cols. KIPP 58, Marion Elgin 36

    Cols. Linden-McKinley 61, North Intl 46

    Cols. Whetstone 63, Cols. Mifflin 62

    Coshocton 60, Warsaw River View 57

    Crestline 41, Morral Ridgedale 38

    Creston Norwayne 86, Apple Creek Waynedale 30

    Crown City S. Gallia 68, Bidwell River Valley 61

    Cuyahoga Falls 49, Akron Garfield 40

    Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 72, Wooster Triway 52

    Cuyahoga Hts. 68, Independence 43

    Dalton 55, Smithville 50

    Defiance 63, Archbold 42

    Delaware Hayes 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 54

    Dover 45, Alliance 40

    Doylestown Chippewa 74, Rittman 24

    Dublin Scioto 71, Galloway Westland 42

    E. Liverpool 72, Salem 69

    Elyria Cath. 68, Westlake 63

    Euclid 68, Eastlake North 51

    Fairport Harbor Harding 59, Kinsman Badger 56

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Franklin Furnace Green 63, Portsmouth Sciotoville 54

    Ft. Jennings 59, Lima Temple Christian 58, OT

    Ft. Loramie 57, Anna 28

    Galion Northmor 73, Howard E. Knox 33

    Girard 66, Niles McKinley 37

    Grafton Midview 66, Columbia Station Columbia 56

    Granville 61, Hebron Lakewood 33

    Greenwich S. Cent. 49, Norwalk St. Paul 46

    Grove City 39, Hickory, Pa. 36

    Grove City 67, Grove City Cent. Crossing 41

    Hannibal River 61, Sarahsville Shenandoah 46

    Harlan Christian, Ind. 47, Northwest Ohio Schools 45

    Holgate 40, N. Baltimore 35

    Hubbard 54, Jefferson Area 52

    Ironton 67, Gallipolis Gallia 59

    Jackson 64, Albany Alexander 40

    Kings Mills Kings 64, Cin. Winton Woods 53

    Kirtland 67, Orwell Grand Valley 56

    Lakewood 77, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 32

    Latham Western 51, Ironton St. Joseph 32

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Columbiana Crestview 46

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Leesburg Fairfield 59, Hillsboro 37

    Lewistown Indian Lake 53, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

    Liberty Christian Academy 62, Groveport Madison Christian 53

    Lima Bath 57, Columbus Grove 56

    Lima Sr. 77, Lima Cent. Cath. 44

    Lisbon David Anderson 52, Columbiana 43

    London 48, Urbana 46

    Louisville Aquinas 77, Berlin Center Western Reserve 54

    Lowellville 59, Youngs. Valley Christian 25

    Lucas 71, Mansfield Christian 66

    Madonna, W.Va. 73, Beallsville 63

    Marietta 66, Athens 40

    Martins Ferry 82, Bellaire 61

    Mentor Lake Cath. 60, Bedford 45

    Miamisburg 59, Troy 53

    Millersport 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 44

    Minerva 57, Heartland Christian 40

    Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 65

    N. Olmsted 45, Bay Village Bay 33

    N. Ridgeville 65, LaGrange Keystone 54

    New Richmond 60, Cin. NW 59

    New Riegel 52, Sandusky St. Mary 35

    Northside Christian 66, Granville Christian 36

    Old Fort 75, Fremont St. Joseph 44

    Ottoville 61, New Bremen 51

    Parkersburg, W.Va. 73, Belpre 64

    Perry 67, Ashtabula Lakeside 61

    Poland Seminary 51, Cortland Lakeview 30

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Proctorville Fairland 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 36

    Richmond Edison 58, E. Palestine 49

    Richmond Hts. 84, Orange 43

    Richwood N. Union 75, Spring. Kenton Ridge 61

    Rocky River 55, Fairview 54

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 56, Garfield Hts. Trinity 53

    Rootstown 81, Mogadore Field 76

    Russia 72, Botkins 62

    Sandusky 80, Tol. Bowsher 61

    Seaman N. Adams 54, Mowrystown Whiteoak 33

    Sebring McKinley 59, Leetonia 24

    Shadyside 75, Belmont Union Local 67

    Sheffield Brookside 62, Vermilion 52

    South 74, Cols. Eastmoor 58

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 61, W. Liberty-Salem 48

    Spring. Greenon 55, W. Jefferson 44

    Spring. Shawnee 70, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 23

    St. Clairsville 72, Cambridge 61

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 53

    Stewart Federal Hocking 72, McArthur Vinton County 60

    Stow-Munroe Falls 61, STVM 58

    Strasburg-Franklin 81, Kidron Cent. Christian 66

    Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Millersburg W. Holmes 42

    Swanton 67, Gorham Fayette 38

    Tiffin Calvert 46, Gibsonburg 24

    Tol. Christian 80, Miller City 47

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 36, Findlay 31

    Vienna Mathews 55, Cortland Maplewood 40

    Vincent Warren 71, Waterford 45

    Warren Champion 48, Youngs. Liberty 47

    Warren Harding 63, Youngs. Boardman 38

    Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 51

    West 75, Cols. Marion-Franklin 70

    West Salem Northwestern 88, Jeromesville Hillsdale 75

    Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 53

    Whiteford, Mich. 62, Tol. Ottawa Hills 49

    Wickliffe 69, Mantua Crestwood 62

    Williamsburg 80, Blanchester 54

    Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Lisbon Beaver 49

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 59, Barnesville 46

    Wooster 68, Ashland 63

    Worthington Kilbourne 52, Hilliard Darby 49

    Youngs. Chaney High School 51, N. Can. Hoover 48

    Youngs. East 63, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22

    Youngs. Mooney 69, Mineral Ridge 51

    Zanesville 49, Heath 37

    Zanesville Maysville 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 25

    Zanesville Rosecrans 80, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, Lore City Buckeye Trail 51

    Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 42, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 28

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.