French rugby clubs vote against Buisson as interim president

FILE - Bernard Laporte, head of the French Rugby Federation, poses during a press conference after the draw for the Rugby World Cup 2023, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Paris. French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte was detained for questioning Tuesday Jan;24, 2023, the latest judicial twist in his battles over allegations of financial wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

FILE - Bernard Laporte, head of the French Rugby Federation, poses during a press conference after the draw for the Rugby World Cup 2023, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Paris. French Rugby Federation president Bernard Laporte was detained for questioning Tuesday Jan;24, 2023, the latest judicial twist in his battles over allegations of financial wrongdoing. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

PARIS (AP) — French rugby clubs voted against accepting Patrick Buisson as the French Rugby Federation interim president on Thursday.

Buisson was nominated by the suspended FFR president Bernard Laporte to replace him on an interim basis while Laporte fights a suspended two-year sentence on corruption charges. A Paris court found him guilty of passive corruption, influence peddling, illegal interest taking and misuse of corporate assets.

About 90% of clubs participated in Thursday’s electronic vote, which went against Buisson by 51% to 49%, the FFR said in a statement.

An executive committee meeting with French sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra will take place on Friday to decide what actions to take.

“I would like to salute the very high participation of clubs (in this vote), which was indispensable after the conviction of Bernard Laporte at the initial trial,” Oudéa-Castéra said in a statement. “I take stock of this result and will go to the federation’s headquarters tomorrow morning for the meeting to evaluate the consequences with all the members.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oudéa-Castéra’s office said he also spoke with Laporte directly at the sports ministry after the vote.

Laporte was France coach from 1999-2007 and coached club side Toulon from 2011-16.

He was detained for questioning on Tuesday in the latest judicial twist in his battle against allegations of financial wrongdoing.

France’s national prosecution office that focuses on financial crimes police questioned Laporte for suspected tax-related wrongdoing.

That probe has been running since August 2020 and is still in its preliminary stage, meaning Laporte isn’t facing a formal tax-related charge at this point.

Laporte nominated Buisson as interim president after he was sentenced by the court.

Laporte, who has also self-suspended as World Rugby vice-chairman, can remain FFR president until his judicial appeal is finished. But he will no longer take part in decision-making bodies, or sign any commitments on behalf of the FFR, with the interim president running the federation.

Laporte’s judicial worries have tarnished the preparations for the World Cup, which will kick off in France in September. Another top official, former 2023 Rugby World Cup chief executive Claude Atcher, was fired last year following an investigation by French labor inspectors into his workplace conduct.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports