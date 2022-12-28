AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Hoban 93, All Saints, Fla. 10

Albany Alexander 64, Southeastern 51

Archbold 62, Pemberville Eastwood 59

Avon 68, Norton 46

Avon Lake 67, Parma Padua 34

Belmont Union Local 68, Barnesville 36

Beverly Ft. Frye 56, Waterford 53

Boca Ciega, Fla. 65, Cin. Hughes 56

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 70, Fivay, Fla. 30

Bridgeport 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49

Brookfield 65, Cortland Maplewood 55

Canfield 56, Beloit W. Branch 45

Casstown Miami E. 52, Troy 49

Castalia Margaretta 67, Port Clinton 58

Chillicothe Unioto 58, Greenfield McClain 24

Cin. Sycamore 59, Milford 45

Cin. Turpin 55, Cin. La Salle 54

Cle. Hts. 77, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 41

Clyde 64, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 63

Coldwater 53, St. Henry 37

Cols. Independence 50, Tol. Maumee Valley 42

Cols. Upper Arlington 51, Groveport-Madison 50

Columbia Station Columbia 70, N. Olmsted 58

Columbiana Crestview 59, Hanoverton United 35

Conner, Ky. 66, Dublin Coffman 65

Convoy Crestview 44, Kalida 40

Coshocton 63, Newcomerstown 31

Delaware Hayes 64, Mt. Vernon 56

Eastlake North 63, Chesterland W. Geauga 51

Elyria 79, Richfield Revere 72

Erie Cathedral Prep, Pa. 37, Austintown Fitch 17

Fairfield Christian 52, Northside Christian 42

Ft. Loramie 56, Botkins 21

    • Galion 63, Galion Northmor 58

    Genoa Area 57, Old Fort 46

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Cambridge 51

    Hilliard Bradley 46, Dresden Tri-Valley 24

    Huntington, W.Va. 65, S. Point 51

    John Marshall, W.Va. 69, Salineville Southern 36

    Johnstown Northridge 54, Chillicothe 47

    Kettering Alter 47, Mission Bay, Calif. 36

    Kinsman Badger 72, Warren Champion 47

    LaGrange Keystone 69, Oberlin 51

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 65, Cortland Lakeview 64

    Liberty Christian Academy 68, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 63

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 64, Cols. Walnut Ridge 52

    Lisbon David Anderson 51, Oak Glen, W.Va. 47

    Louisville 60, Canton Pisgah, N.C. 31

    Lowellville 61, Campbell Memorial 24

    Malvern 56, Minerva 30

    Mansfield Sr. 48, Tol. Scott 43

    Massillon 58, Uniontown Lake 51

    Medina 63, Chicago (Austin), Ill. 43

    Metamora Evergreen 50, Fostoria 48

    Middlefield Cardinal 60, Garrettsville Garfield 58

    Millersport 59, Shekinah Christian 46

    Mogadore 43, Burton Berkshire 42

    New Bremen 60, Anna 36

    Niles McKinley 74, Mineral Ridge 58

    Oak Harbor 48, Millbury Lake 39

    Perry 78, Vikings Bishop Verot Fort Myers FL, Fla. 49

    Powell Olentangy Liberty 46, Rogers Heritage, Ark. 31

    Ravenna 49, Kent Roosevelt 33

    Spencerville 65, St. Marys Memorial 61

    Springfield 43, Cols. Linden-McKinley 39

    Stewart Federal Hocking 67, Crooksville 49

    Tipp City Bethel 70, N. Lewisburg Triad 34

    Twinsburg 64, Mayfield 57

    Urbana 44, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

    Vincent Warren 53, Jackson 33

    Wadsworth 59, Cols. St. Charles 51

    Wapakoneta 58, Lima Perry 48

    Wauseon 44, Defiance Tinora 35

    Waverly 59, Beaver Eastern 55

    Wintersville Indian Creek 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 53

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Shadyside 63

    Youngs. Boardman 61, Poland Seminary 51

    Youngs. Mooney 41, Can. Cent. Cath. 38

    Zanesville Maysville 55, Zanesville 45

    Zanesville Rosecrans 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, OT

    2nd Annual Holiday Hoop Fest=

    Bishop Ready 70, Day. Northridge 38

    Gates Mills Gilmour 80, Cols. Eastmoor 63

    Briggs Christmas Tournament=

    Cols. Briggs 83, Galloway Westland 71

    Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

    Alliance Marlington 63, Rayland Buckeye 26

    Toronto 55, E. Palestine 41

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Mars, Pa. vs. Cin. Indian Hill, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

