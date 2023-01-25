AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 25, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 79, Akr. East 55

Akr. Hoban 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 55

Alliance 57, Can. Cent. Cath. 53

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Southington Chalker 44

Anna 56, Hou 41

Apple Creek Waynedale 59, Wooster Triway 58

Ashland Mapleton 81, Jeromesville Hillsdale 51

Ashtabula Edgewood 86, Painesville Harvey 65

Ashville Teays Valley 67, Logan 49

Attica Seneca E. 65, Crestline 57

Avon Lake 60, Berea-Midpark 57

Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Chillicothe Unioto 58

Bay Village Bay 66, Columbia Station Columbia 52

Beallsville 59, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 54

Bellbrook 79, Franklin 66

Belmont Union Local 63, Brooke, W.Va. 60

Berlin Hiland 50, Magnolia Sandy Valley 41

Bishop Watterson 57, Hilliard Darby 45

Botkins 49, Sidney Fairlawn 21

Brookfield 73, Youngs. Liberty 46

Bucyrus Wynford 55, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 53, OT

Caldwell 72, Cambridge 63

Caledonia River Valley 67, Bloom-Carroll 53

Campbell Memorial 49, Garrettsville Garfield 32

Can. McKinley 66, Can. Glenoak 54

Can. South 62, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 48

Can. South 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 48

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Zanesville Rosecrans 53

Canfield S. Range 60, Girard 59

Cardington-Lincoln 52, Howard E. Knox 51, OT

Carlisle 58, Brookville 48

    • Carrollton 68, Lisbon Beaver 45

    Casstown Miami E. 57, Milton-Union 39

    Centerville 97, Beavercreek 61

    Chardon NDCL 80, Chagrin Falls Kenston 57

    Chesterland W. Geauga 49, Chagrin Falls 46

    Chillicothe Zane Trace 65, Williamsport Westfall 60, OT

    Cin. Colerain 50, Hamilton 38

    Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 60, Cin. Oyler 58

    Cin. Hills Christian Academy 55, Cin. N. College Hill 35

    Cin. La Salle 64, E. Central, Ind. 53

    Cin. Oak Hills 57, Cin. Sycamore 55, OT

    Cin. Princeton 53, Mason 39

    Cin. Riverview East 53, Cin. Gamble Montessori 36

    Cin. St. Xavier 74, Cin. Mariemont 48

    Cin. Walnut Hills 61, Kings Mills Kings 58

    Cin. Woodward 59, Day. Dunbar 57

    Circleville Logan Elm 34, Chillicothe 29

    Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 83, Mayfield 75

    Cols. Africentric 76, Cols. Eastmoor 54

    Cols. Marion-Franklin 68, Cols. Walnut Ridge 58

    Cols. Whetstone 76, Cols. Centennial 43

    Columbiana Crestview 65, Warren Champion 38

    Copley 55, Kent Roosevelt 48

    Creston Norwayne 72, Wellington 38

    Cuyahoga Falls 68, Aurora 47

    Cuyahoga Hts. 52, Garfield Hts. Trinity 45

    Dalton 71, West Salem Northwestern 45

    Day. Chaminade Julienne 66, Hamilton Badin 41

    Delaware Christian 52, Liberty Christian Academy 43

    Dover 56, Massillon Perry 27

    Dresden Tri-Valley 76, Warsaw River View 41

    Dublin Jerome 62, Bishop Hartley 46

    E. Palestine 28, Leetonia 20

    Elmore Woodmore 51, Millbury Lake 45

    Elyria 73, Avon 66

    Elyria Open Door 78, Cle. Lincoln W. 63

    Fairfield 54, Fayetteville-Perry 41

    Fairfield 59, W. Chester Lakota W. 54

    Franklin Furnace Green 73, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 63

    Galion Northmor 60, Danville 54

    Garfield Hts. 66, Cle. Hts. 56

    Genoa Area 62, Fostoria 53

    Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 62, Sugarcreek Garaway 58

    Grafton Midview 78, Amherst Steele 64

    Green 49, N. Can. Hoover 45

    Greenfield McClain 63, Mowrystown Whiteoak 47

    Hannibal River 72, Magnolia, W.Va. 38

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 51, Beloit W. Branch 40

    Haviland Wayne Trace 52, Arlington 41

    Heartland Christian 58, Youngstown Urban Scholars 19

    Hilliard Bradley 43, Westerville Cent. 42

    Hundred, W.Va. 70, St. Clairsville E. Richland Christian 59

    Independence 62, Fuchs Mizrachi 57

    Ironton 52, Chesapeake 49

    Ironton Rock Hill 73, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 48

    Jackson Center 21, Ft. Loramie 13

    Jefferson Area 58, Cortland Lakeview 53

    John Marshall, W.Va. 69, St. Clairsville 55

    Johnstown 53, Newark Licking Valley 46

    Kettering Alter 68, Bishop Fenwick 57

    Kettering Fairmont 75, Springfield 49

    Kirtland 45, Burton Berkshire 39

    Leavittsburg LaBrae 41, Newton Falls 40

    Legacy Christian 57, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 53

    Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 56, Middletown 49

    Lima Sr. 61, Cols. DeSales 44

    Linsly, W.Va. 68, E. Liverpool 44

    Lisbon David Anderson 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 49, OT

    Lorain 40, Bedford 37

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 56, E. Can. 30

    Louisville 91, Alliance Marlington 51

    Lowellville 58, Berlin Center Western Reserve 29

    Malvern 65, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

    Mansfield Sr. 68, Millersburg W. Holmes 58

    Maple Hts. 66, Shaker Hts. 56

    Maria Stein Marion Local 68, St. Henry 52

    Marietta 43, Beverly Ft. Frye 28

    Massillon Jackson 57, Uniontown Lake 53

    McDonald 54, Atwater Waterloo 51

    Medina 101, Sheffield Brookside 66

    Medina Buckeye 70, LaGrange Keystone 56

    Mentor Lake Cath. 71, Andrews Osborne Academy 46

    Miamisburg 44, Clayton Northmont 35

    Middlefield Cardinal 61, Wickliffe 43

    Milford 66, Lebanon 51

    Milford Center Fairbanks 51, W. Liberty-Salem 39

    Minford 69, McDermott Scioto NW 53

    Mogadore 73, Mogadore Field 58

    Mt. Orab Western Brown 43, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 41

    N. Lewisburg Triad 60, Mechanicsburg 42

    N. Olmsted 65, Lorain Clearview 60

    N. Ridgeville 89, Olmsted Falls 63

    N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 62, Oberlin 55

    New Bremen 40, Celina 30

    New Concord John Glenn 72, Byesville Meadowbrook 33

    New Knoxville 66, Ada 56

    New Lexington 52, Philo 36

    New Madison Tri-Village 71, Ft. Recovery 67

    Norton 59, Orrville 56

    Orange 52, Gates Mills Hawken 45

    Oregon Stritch 59, Carey 42

    Orwell Grand Valley 64, Mantua Crestwood 57

    Pataskala Licking Hts. 54, Heath 45

    Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Hebron Lakewood 44

    Pemberville Eastwood 63, Tontogany Otsego 34

    Perry 57, Lima Bath 55

    Piqua 57, Xenia 40

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Richwood N. Union 30

    Poland Seminary 60, Hubbard 41

    Ravenna 58, Ravenna SE 56

    Rayland Buckeye 55, Barnesville 44

    Richmond Hts. 95, Beachwood 41

    Rocky River Lutheran W. 75, Brooklyn 42

    Rossford 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 32

    S. Point 54, Gallipolis Gallia 52

    Sebring McKinley 39, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 26

    Shadyside 79, Bellaire 68

    Spring. Cath. Cent. 81, Cedarville 64

    Spring. Kenton Ridge 60, Urbana 53, OT

    Spring. NE 53, W. Jefferson 46

    Spring. Shawnee 56, Lewistown Indian Lake 20

    St. Marys Memorial 71, Coldwater 37

    Steubenville 55, Wintersville Indian Creek 47

    Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Belpre 45

    Stow-Munroe Falls 69, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56

    Strasburg-Franklin 58, Newcomerstown 16

    Strongsville 60, Parma Hts. Holy Name 43

    Struthers 68, Niles McKinley 65

    Stryker 51, Archbold 45

    Sullivan Black River 62, Mansfield St. Peter’s 45

    Tallmadge 60, Richfield Revere 58

    Tipp City Tippecanoe 67, W. Carrollton 53

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 54, Findlay 40

    Tol. Maumee Valley 71, W. Unity Hilltop 47

    Toronto 48, Richmond Edison 41

    Troy Christian 65, DeGraff Riverside 32

    Uhrichsville Claymont 43, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 38

    Van Wert 64, Rockford Parkway 45

    Vienna Mathews 60, Bristol 54

    Wapakoneta 49, Lima Cent. Cath. 36

    Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 31

    Washington C.H. 84, Blanchester 38

    Waterford 55, Racine Southern 35

    Wellsville 61, Columbiana 59

    West 72, Cols. Briggs 67

    Westerville N. 53, Delaware Hayes 39

    Westerville S. 54, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

    Wheelersburg 79, Beaver Eastern 48

    Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 63, Tol. Christian 50

    Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 49

    Wooster 60, Mt. Vernon 58

    Worthington Kilbourne 46, Dublin Scioto 45

    Youngs. Boardman 62, Massillon 52

    Youngs. Mooney 61, Salem 38

    Youngs. Ursuline 68, Louisville Aquinas 35

    Zanesville 59, Newark Cath. 57

    Zanesville Maysville 73, Thornville Sheridan 53

    Zanesville W. Muskingum 60, Coshocton 32

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

