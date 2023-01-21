Noem wants investigation into social security number leak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice investigate why her family’s social security numbers were leaked when Congress released its findings in the Jan. 6 investigation.

The House Select Commission on the Ja. 6 Investigation’s final report in December included White House logs of visitors in December 2020. About 2,000 people’s social security numbers were included in the report, including numbers for Noem, her husband, her three children and her daughter’s husband, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Friday.

Noem visited the White House in December 2020 and met with former President Donald Trump in her official capacity as governor.

Her attorneys have argued the leak violates the 1947 Privacy Act. She said in letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountabiity and the House Ethics Committee that releasing the numbers could cause “permanent, widespread damage to the lives of my kids and my grandkids, as well as the families of the many other individuals impacted.”