Virginia special election set to fill McClellan Senate seat

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, greets volunteers outside of the Tabernacle Baptist Church polling station in Richmond, Va., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. McClellan is running to succeed Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th. McClellan would be the first African American woman to represent Virginia in Congress and would give Virginia a record four women in its congressional delegation. (Eva Russo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A special election has been set for March 28 to fill the vacancy in the Virginia Senate created by Richmond Democrat Jennifer McClellan’s election to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Louise Lucas, president pro tempore of the Senate, set the date Wednesday. She said she picked it to ensure that the seat representing the blue-leaning district was filled by the time lawmakers return in April to the Capitol to take up Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and vetoes. Democrats narrowly control the Senate.

Parties have until Monday to nominate their candidates, said Lucas, who has the authority to set the date because the Legislature is currently meeting.

“Get ready to vote this weekend!” she tweeted.

The details of each party’s nomination contest were not immediately clear. Liam Watson, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party of Virginia, said he would have more details later Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Republican Party of Virginia didn’t respond to a request for comment.

At least three candidates, all Democrats, have declared their intention to run: Del. Dawn Adams, Del. Lamont Bagby and party activist Alexsis Rodgers, who previously ran for Richmond mayor.

Lucas set the election after McClellan tendered a letter of resignation Wednesday, saying she intends to resign March 7, or immediately after she is sworn in.

McClellan defeated Republican Leon Benjamin on Tuesday to become the first Black woman from Virginia elected to Congress.

Virginia’s 9th Senate District is composed of Charles City County, parts of Hanover and Henrico counties, and part of Richmond. Whoever wins would fill the remainder of McClellan’s term.

All 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot in November. Candidates will be running in districts redrawn in the redistricting process .