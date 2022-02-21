Equipment failure sends raw sewage into the Flint River

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Officials have issued a health advisory for the Flint area after equipment failed at a municipal pumping station, sending an unknown amount of raw sewage into the Flint River.

Genesee County Health Department officials recommended Sunday afternoon that people avoid bodily contact with the Flint River due to the untreated sewage, The Flint Journal reported.

The advisory was particularly aimed at the Flint River west of Mill Road Bridge at Flushing Road in Flint Township because that area is downstream from where the sewage was released.

The sewage release happened around 1:25 p.m. Sunday at Flint’s Northwest Pump Station.

Jeanette Best, Flint’s water pollution control manager, did not say how many gallons of raw, untreated sewage was discharged into the river.

The discharge at the station, which is under construction, happened due to equipment failure, she said.

Large amounts of runoff and churning river sediments generally result in high bacterial levels in high flow areas, Best said. Water sample test results will be posted on the state of Michigan’s website.